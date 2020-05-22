Navya Naveli Nanda Is All Hearts For Rumoured BF Meezaan Jaaferi's 'Bheegi Bheegi' Song

Meezaan Jaaferi has been keeping busy during quarantine by singing covers for popular Bollywood songs. Other than acting, Meezaan Jaaferi seems to have a passion for singing and playing the guitar. Meezaan Jaaferi and Navya Naveli Nanda often interact with each other on social media, which has led many fans to speculate that the two are secretly dating. These rumours were given new life when Navya Naveli Nanda left a sweet comment on Meezaan Jaaferi's latest cover of Bheegi Bheegi Raton Mein.

Navya Naveli Nanda leaves a heart for Meezaan Jaaferi's latest cover song, Bheegi Bheegi Raton Mein

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Shares Fan-made Sketch Of His Character From 'Jersey'

Above is Meezaan Jaaferi's latest video that he posted on his official social media page. In the caption for the video, Meezaan Jaaferi revealed that this song was a cover of the beloved classic Bheegi Bheegi Raton Mein. He also revealed that Bheegi Bheegi Raton Mein was one of his all-time favourite songs. Moreover, Meezaan Jaaferi also revealed that these Bollywood cover songs were going to be a staple of his "late-night quarantine routine".

Also Read | Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo Tara Rara' Reaction To Anil Kapoor's Cycling Video Is Every Punjabi

Meezaan Jaaferi added that he would be making cover song every Friday. He even asked his fans to share with him song requests in the comments section for the video. Fans truly enjoyed Meezaan Jaaferi's impromptu cover of Bheegi Bheegi Raton Mein.

Many praised his singing talents and others even gave him song requests for future videos. Even Meezaan Jaaferi's rumoured girlfriend, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to the comments section to show her adoration for Meezaan's singing talents. Navya Naveli Nanda simply left a cute heart emoji in the comments section of the video.

[From Meezaan Jaaferi Instagram]

When Meezaan Jaaferi promoted Navya Naveli Nanda's new Healthcare Platform 'Aara Health'

Also Read | 'Gulabo Sitabo' Trailer: Big B-Ayushmann's Quirks Lead To Memes Galore Within No Time

Just a week ago, Navya Naveli Nanda launched her own Healthcare Platform called 'Aara Health'. This new Healthcare Platform is meant to help women by educating them about some important healthcare decisions. Many celebs promoted her new platform, including her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan.

The platform's launch was a success and even Navya Naveli Nanda's rumoured boyfriend, Meezaan Jaaferi, praised her for her efforts. Taking to his Instagram story, Meezaan Jaaferi shared the poster for 'Aara Health' to promote the new Healthcare Platform. Moreover, he even told Navya Naveli Nanda that he was "proud" of her achievement.

[Promo Image from Meezaan Jaaferi and Navya Naveli Nanda Fanpage Instagram]

Also Read | Karachi Plane Crash: Anupam, Raveena, Anil, Sania & Others Express Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.