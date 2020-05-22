Shahid Kapoor shares fan-made sketch of his character from 'Jersey'

Bollywood’s heartthrob Shahid Kapoor who is having a gala time with his wife Mira and kids Misha and Zain is really excited about his upcoming projects. The actor who misses going on sets since the shooting was stalled, recently shared a sketch made by his fan of his character from Jersey. The actor poured in his heart over the love that he received from one of his fans on social media.

Shahid Kapoor praises an artwork by one of his fans

The Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of his character from the film which was given an artistic touch by one of his fans. In the picture, Shahid can be seen donning cricket gloves, a headband on his head, and a white t-shirt while holding a cricket bat in his right hand and giving an intense look. The fan wrote "Jersey" in the middle of the sketch with Shahid Kapoor's name on top of the title. Shahid was all hearts for the sketch. Shahid who will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer in this film had been sharing a few glimpses of his Jersey look for fans on social media.

Sometime back, the actor shared his experience of working with his father, Pankaj Kapur in the forthcoming film. Though the shooting has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, as per reports, the two have shot some scenes together. During a recent chat with his fans, Shahd was asked a question about doing a film with father Pankaj Kapur.

Shahid Kapoor on May 12 started 'AskMe' challenge on Twitter where he interacted with his fans. A fan asked Shahid about his experience of working with Pankaj in the forthcoming film. On this, Shahid replied to the fan and shared that being with his father in the same frame, still makes him nervous. Shahid and Pankaj Kapur have shared screen space in films like Shandaar and Shahid has been directed by him earlier as well in Mausam that came out in 2011. In the upcoming film, the doting father will be seen playing Shahid Kapoor’s mentor. Jersey is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and adapted from his 2019 Tollywood film under the same title, the movie also stars Mrinal Thakur in a pivotal role.

