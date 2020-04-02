Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Act Alongside Imtiaz Ali In Anurag Kashyap's 'Black Friday'?

Be it his skilful portrayal of a Mumbai-based gangster Ganesh Gaithonde in the wildly successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or nuanced performance of a sadistic in Anurag Kashyap’s much-acclaimed film, Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters and has left the audiences impressed with his performances. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s repertoire in Bollywood is also quite famous, as the actor has worked with almost every big name in the industry. However, it’s a lesser-known fact that Nawazuddin has also acted opposite Imtiaz Ali, in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday.

Nawazuddin worked with Imtiaz Ali?

In a film like Black Friday, which stars many acclaimed actors in complex various roles, there was another name that fans might have missed to notice in the actors' list. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui received immense popularity post the film’s success, there was another small part played by a prominent figure from Bollywood. Director Imtiaz Ali, who has delivered many blockbusters like Jab We Met, Socha Na Tha, Love Aaj Kal, Highway, and Tamasha, played a gangster in Black Friday. As per reports, director Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali share a long-standing friendship, which is why the latter agreed to play a role in the film. However, in the film, there was no scene shot with Imtiaz Ali and Nawazuddin Siddiqui together.

What's next for Nawazuddin?

The actor will be next seen with Tannishtha Chatterjee in the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister.

