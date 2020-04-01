Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Scenes From 'Talaash' Which Give A Glimpse Of His Acting Prowess

Be it his skilful portrayal of a Mumbai-based gangster Ganesh Gaithonde in the wildly successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or nuanced performance of a sadistic in Anurag Kashyap’s much-acclaimed film, Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters and has left the audiences impressed with his performances. Nawazuddin’s repertoire in Bollywood is also quite impressive, having given two 200 crore films till date. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starter Talaash stands out, as the film is considered as a game-changer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bollywood. Here are a few scenes from the film, in which the actor’s performance is indescribable.

When he aspires to have a ‘normal’ life

In a scene from the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui blackmails a mass murderer for money, to spend the rest of his life happily with his lover. Nawazuddin orders his girlfriend to be at the railway station with the money bag, however, he never shows up, as he is chased by a bunch of goons. In the film, Nawazuddin’s character dies.

Nawazuddin and Rosie

Talaash features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor is seen playing a ghost in the movie. In a much-loved scene from the film, Rosie’s ghost is seen confronting Nawazuddin Siddiqui, accusing him of betraying her and sabotaging their friendship. Kareena Kapoor also tells Nawaz that he never helped her and ran off, when she was pushed out off a racing car and accused him of leaving her in the middle of the road.

When Aamir catches Nawazuddin red-handed

In a scene from the film, Aamir is seen confronting Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as he enquires about a drug-mafia. However, Nawazuddin says he has no idea about the accused and remarks that he begs for money and is extremely poor. Aamir catches Nawazuddin’s lie, as his phone rings.

What's next for Nawazuddin?

The actor will be next seen with Tannishtha Chatterjee in the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen playing a negative character in the upcoming sci-fi film, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya.

