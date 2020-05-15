When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ditched His 9-year-old Suit To Wear A Manish Malhotra Ensemble

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who attended the Cannes Film Festival for the ninth time in 2018, wore a Manish Malhotra designed ensemble for the event. Interestingly, this is the first time when Nawazuddin Siddiqui opted for a designer ensemble. Meanwhile, previously, Nawazuddin Siddiqui used to wear a black suit stitched by a local tailor to the film festival.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Memorable Posts From Cannes Film Festival That You Cannot Miss

In a media interview, designer Manish Malhotra talked about Nawazuddin's suit that he wore at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. Manish Malhotra revealed that he designed three distinctive looks for Nawazuddin, which made him look very classy and at the same time minimalistic and simple. Reportedly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui sported a black tuxedo, a checkered suit and a blazer-trousers combo, at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, where he was present with his film- Manto's cast and crew.

Also Read | Times When Hina Khan Made Headlines; From Cannes Film Festival To Twitter War

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Flooded With Warm Birthday Wishes From Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra & More

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Vs Kiara Advani - Who Wore Manish Malhotra Outfits Better?

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy. Thereafter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in an array of films. He has Nikhil Allug's The Maya Tape and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.