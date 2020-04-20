Times When Hina Khan Made Headlines; From Cannes Film Festival To Twitter War

Television star Hina Khan rose to fame after essaying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From her stint in Bigg Boss 11 to walking the ramp of Cannes, the diva has come a long way. In a career span of over a decade, Hina Khan has made headlines for her bold choices. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Hacked. Here are a few instances when Hina Khan made headlines and took social media by storm.

Cannes Film Festival

Television star Hina Khan made headlines last year when she walked at the Cannes Film Festival last year. As per reports, when she was asked how nervous she was, the actor shared how she eased her nervousness with confidence.

The actor reportedly said photographers look at one’s confidence. The way you are walking, the way you are posing, then they stop you, she added. Hina Khan also revealed that photographers do not look at your dress.

Hina Khan’s comment about South Indian Industry

During Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan made a controversial headline about the South Indian film industry which took social media by storm. She said she knows the South filmmakers want their female actors to gain weight and flaunt their bulging shape. She was offered two movies and which she refused because they asked her to gain weight.

Hina Khan slammed KRK

When Hina Khan’s movie Hacked released, Kamal R Khan, who is known for his controversial statements, tweeted about the diva. KRK tweeted “I got shocked to know that someone had made a film with Hina Khan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only”. To which Hina Khan replied saying, "#LetsLiftEachOther instead of putting each other down for no reason. I may not matter to you but I have worked hard to reach where I am today."

Actor's take on Tik Tok

Hina Khan’s take on Tik Tok made headlines as she shed light on how people have made it their profession. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Hina Khan said that no one wants to do anything else because Tik Tok is a way to make easy money.

Maybe they are talented, but they want to increase followers, she said. There are so many people who are capable of being a doctor or engineer, but they are focusing on this as it is an easy way. It could be a hobby or part-time, but people have made it their profession, said the actor.

