Alia Bhatt Vs Kiara Advani - Who Wore Manish Malhotra Outfits Better?

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani have donned some iconic Manish Malhotra outfits. Take a look and decide who wore the outfits better between the two.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani have often sported some iconic designer pieces during their public events. Even though both have a distinct sense of style, both the leading ladies surely love to dress up in Manish Malhotra outfits. Take a look at some of the photos of Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani and decide who sported Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's outfits better. 

Alia Bhatt's photos

Alia Bhatt has been spotted wearing Manish Malhotra sarees and lehengas on numerous occasions. Here are some of Alia Bhatt's recent posts where she was found making an appearance in outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. 

In a multi-coloured handloom saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Donning a chikankari lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

From Manish Malhotra's 2019 summer collection

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

In a royal blue sharara

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Kiara Advani's photos

Kiara Advani has been making headlines since her blockbuster 2019. Kiara Advani has often sported Manish Malhotra lehengas for her public events, showcasing her perfectly toned midriff in all her outfits. Take a look at her stunning photos.

From Summer Collection 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

In a pastel pink chikankari lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

First Published:
COMMENT
