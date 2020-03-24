Nawazuddin Siddiqui Once Worked As A Dialogue Coach For A Film; Here's Some More Trivia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a name for himself by portraying complex characters with ease as we see from his recent films and is one of the film industry's most known names. Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot to prominence post the success of his much-acclaimed film, Gangs of Wasseypur and saw immense fan following for his nuanced performance in the digital series, Sacred Games. Since his debut film, Nawazuddin has come a long way in his career and here are some facts about the actor you probably had no idea about.

Facts about Nawazuddin's career

Reportedly, Nawazuddin changed his name from Nambardar Nawazuddin Siddique to simply Nawazuddin Siddique for his acting career.

As per reports, Nawazuddin Siddique worked as a dialogue coach for the much-acclaimed film, Abhay. He helped some of the South Indian actors deliver their lines in Hindi.

Nawazuddin played a vital character in the shelved film Gawah - The Witness, which also starred Emraan Hashmi and was directed by Bishnu Dutta.

After the success of Vidya Balan and Sujoy Gosh’s Kahaani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui became a popular name. As per reports, Anurag Kashyap recommended the actor's name to the director.

Motichoor Chaknachoor is Nawazuddin’s first romantic entertainer.

Nawazuddin shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Talaash, in which his character’s name is Taimur.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked with Aamir Khan twice, in Sarfarosh and in Talaash. Sarfarosh was Nawazuddin's debut film.

Nawazuddin’s film, Gangs of Wasseypur, received four nominations, including Best Film and Best Director, at the 55th Asia-Pacific Film Festival

For Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap directed Ganesh Gaitonde's angle of the story, which was played by Nawazuddin and Vikramaditya Motwane looked upon Sartaj Singh.

Sacred Games was the seventh collaboration between Anurag Kashyap & Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev-D, Monsoon Shootout, Raman Raghav, and Mukkabaaz.

