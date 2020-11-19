Nawazuddin Siddiqui Happy As 'Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa' All Set To Release

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fans can now rejoice as the actor’s much-awaited film titled Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is all set to release on the OTT platform. A Global Entertainment Company, Eros Now, recently announced that the film is all set to premiere on November 20, 2020. The film Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is to be released seven years after completion and lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is very happy as this film is, at last, getting a release.

During an exclusive interview with Spotboye, the actor said that he is extremely proud of the film. He added that it is a story of a detective on a very strange mission who is searching for himself. Talking about him getting the role for the film, Nawazuddin said that when director Buddhadev Dasgupta signed him for the film, he felt blessed. He also revealed that working with him was such a learning experience.

Nawazuddin also went on to thank the OTT platform for rescuing many undiscovered gems. The actor revealed that he had a long list of unreleased films and he has worked very hard on these films. The Mom actor also said that just when he had given up hope of ever seeing his films release, the digital platform has come forward with the solution. He added that he is very fortunate to see his labours of love finally being put out there for an audience that has the will to watch films that make them think.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Hollywood's Influence On Bollywood: 'Not Dying To Do Film In West'

About Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa

The film Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Ananya Chatterjee, Niharika Singh and Amrita Chattopadhyay in lead roles. The director was reported to have finished the film's story in 2011 alone but was waiting for the right actor to act as Anwar. Unfortunately, the film may not have had a silver screen release, but it was released at the BFI London Film Festival as well as the Kerala International Film Festival and garnered heaps of praise from critics. Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa depicts a lovely and poignant tale of a private detective who embarks on an intriguing journey and stumbles upon his own history through a whirlwind of fate. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Called Out Colour Bias In Bollywood: 'I Never Focus On That'

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Upcoming Film 'Sangeen' Announced; Shooting To Begin In Jan 2021

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Upcoming Film 'Sangeen' Announced; Shooting To Begin In Jan 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.