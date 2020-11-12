When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Called Out Colour Bias In Bollywood: 'I Never Focus On That'

Back in 2017, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had hinted at being discriminated against on the basis of his skin colour. In a cryptic tweet, Siddiqui went on to talk about the comparisons made, based on fair and dark skin colour in Bollywood. His tweet read, "Thank you for making me realise that I cannot be paired along with the fair and handsome because I'm dark and not good looking, but I never focus on that."

Nawazuddin did not mention any names in his tweet but his statement did create a stir amongst netizens. "You are one of the finest actors the country has produced. The so-called fair and handsome are Dabba in acting. They are nowhere near you," read a user's tweet. Another fan penned, "You are good looking. Above all, you are a great actor. Who cares what some toads may think. God bless and keep acting." Many went on to support Nawazuddin and showed respect towards the star.

When Nawazuddin called out colour bias

Netizens react

Also Read |Khloe Kardashian Jokes How Much Tristan "likes Other Women" As She Introduces 'Quarantina'

According to PTI, Nawazuddin's tweet appeared to be a response to Babumoshai Bandookbaaz casting director Sanjay Chouhan's comments. In an interview, Chouhan had said that after Chitrangada Singh walked out of the film, they searched for a new female lead who would suit Nawazuddin's look and personality. More so, he had mentioned that the team couldn't cast fair and handsome people with Nawaz as it would look weird. He continued that people have to cast stars with distinct features and personalities when pairing them with Siddiqui.

Also Read |Mira Kapoor Shares A Candid Photo Captured By Husband Shahid Kapoor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's debut in Bollywood debut was in 1999, with a small role in Aamir Khan starrer, Sarfarosh. In 2007, he was roped in for the movie, Black Friday and ever since then, he has been a part of a slew of movies in his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film, Serious Men, that received a positive response from viewers.

Also Read |Warner Bros. Cut Ties With Johnny Depp; Here Are All The Possible Reasons

He will be seen opposite Elnaaz Norouzi in the upcoming project, Sangeen. The psychological thriller will be helmed by Jaideep Chopra and the shooting will commence in January 2021. The filming will take place in Mumbai and London and will hit the theatres in the same year.

Also Read |When Riteish Deshmukh Pranked Genelia & Called Off The Relationship Via Text Msg

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.