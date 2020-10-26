Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Upcoming Film 'Sangeen' Announced; Shooting To Begin In Jan 2021

After winning the hearts of millions with his exemplary performance as a highly-aspirational middle-class man in the Netflix Original Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is geared up for his upcoming silver screen venture. Nawazuddin is all set to reunite with his Sacred Games co-star for his next film titled Sangeen, revealed trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film will go on floors from January 2021 and is slated to have a big-screen release.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new movie announced

Earlier this morning, i.e. on October 26, 2020, Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle to announce Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new movie, Sangeen. Adarsh also shed some more light on the film and revealed that it will be directed by Bollywood filmmaker Jaideep Chopra. Jaideep is known for his films like Maazii and 2016 The End. The founder of Jaideep Chopra Productions will be donning the director's hat after three years as his last box office venture released in 2017.

Alongside Nawazuddin, his Sacred Games co-star and Iranian model Elnaaz Norouzi is set to play the female lead in Sangeen cast. Sangeen will mark the debut of Elnaaz in Bollywood after she starred in 2018's Punjabi film Khido Khundi. Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh also revealed that the film will be bankrolled by Gurjit Singh and Ankit Khanna under the banners Golden Era Films and AK Projects. Furthermore, popular rapper and Roadies: Real Heroes' gang lead Raftaar is said to compose the music of the upcoming Hindi film.

The shooting of the film is expected to commence in January next year and is also scheduled to hit the silver screens in 2021. It will be filmed in Mumbai as well as in London.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movie Serious Men was recently released on Netflix and was widely applauded by the masses as well as film critics. The Sudhi Mishra directorial premiered on the streamer on October 2, 2020, and starred Indira Tiwari and Aakshath Das in the lead roles alongside Nawazuddin. The web film is based on journalist-writer Manu Joseph's popular book by the same name. The Kick actor's performance as a middle-class Ayyan Mani was showered with immense love by the viewers and the film's plot successfully managed to impress the audience as well.

