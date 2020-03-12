Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan, Akshay's Rags To Riches Story Is An Inspiration To Many

Some of the most talented actors in Bollywood have risen to fame from nothing as they struggled their way to stardom. Many times, several celebs have opened up in various interviews about their struggle and how they had no godfather in the industry. Here’s taking a look at a few celebrities whose stories might inspire fans.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood. The actor has come a long way facing many hurdles in his journey. Before getting into the industry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a watchman. He then started developing an interest in theatre and began performing small roles. Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most popular and acclaimed actors in Bollywood.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Irrfan Khan began his career by acting in a few television serials. He then went on to gain recognition and started acting in movies with small roles. Today, Irrfan Khan has acted in several films be it Hollywood or Bollywood, the actor’s story is sure to inspire many.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar began his journey as a waiter in Bangkok, it was also reported that the actor had no house and used to sleep on the floor of the same restaurant he used to work in. He then learnt Martial arts and came to India and as they say the rest is history. Akshay Kumar is known as the ‘Khiladi Kumar’ of Bollywood and has starred in quite a few movies.

Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most renowned actors in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra did not hail from a filmy background but has made herself prominent across the globe. She was crowned as Miss World in the year 2000 and then started her career as an actor. And today Priyanka Chopra is an inspiration to many women around the world.

