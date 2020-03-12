Irrfan Khan And Other Actors Who Changed Their Name According To Numerology

Bollywood actors can go to any extent to establish their name in the Hindi film industry. Many actors have tweaked the spellings of their names to alter the fault in their stars. Many prominent actors in the industry have changed their name according to numerology to bring in more good luck in their lives and careers.

Numerology is the belief in the mystical relationship between numbers and incidents. Listed below are the names of actors who changed their names according to numerology.

Irrfan Khan

The Piku actor changed his name from Irfan Khan to Irrfan Khan. It is believed that after adding an extra 'r', he received some really good career opportunities. He has also never failed to impress his fans and critics with his acting abilities.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Badhaai Ho actor was initially called Ayushman Khurana but he later on added an extra ‘n’ and an ‘r’ in his name. Since then, Ayushmann has enjoyed success in his acting career and has carved out a niche for himself. Whether it is the name change or his versatile acting skills, he has managed to impress everyone with his skills.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is one of the few actors who changed his name according to numerology. Initially known as Rajkumar Yadav, the Stree actor added an extra 'm' to his name and dropped his last name to become Rajkummar Rao. Currently, the actor is waiting for his next release Roohi Afzana along with Janhvi Kapoor.

Suniel Shetty

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty is away from big-screen these days. But he is connected with Bollywood by bankrolling films or connecting to his fans through social media. He changed his name from Sunil to Suniel by adding an extra ‘e’ and it is believed that he changed his name for numerological reasons thinking it would bring good luck in his ventures.

