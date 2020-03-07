Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Have A Fallout With His Brother Shamas? Here's What We Know

Speculations are rife that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Shamas have had a fallout. Reportedly, their constant fight is due to the film, Chalta Purza which is said to star the Sacred Games actor's brother who is also directing the movie.

The two brothers disagreed about certain aspects of the film and felt that it would be better if their professional paths do not cross in the future, the report further quoted. Reports further add that Shamas sent a message to all the filmmakers saying, "Hey All, I am informing you all that I have resigned from the post of Business Manager of Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I have no connection with him after today."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the first few names that come to mind when small role artists are concerned. He made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. After that, he appeared in many small roles but only gained recognition in the industry after his role in Peepli Live and Gangs of Wasseypur. Following that, he was seen in many roles which garnered him a lot of critical acclaims. Nawazuddin has established himself as the star face in movies like Manjhi, Manto, and Thackeray.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Athiya Shetty. Apart from this, Nawazuddin also won the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival in 2019. He won the prestigious The Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award for excellence in cinema. He currently has about eight films in his kitty -- to name a few, he will be seen in The Serious Men, Raat Akeli Hai and No Man’s Land.

