Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies That Will Keep You At The Edge Of Your Seat; See List Here

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has mastered method acting and is known for his immersive roles in the films. The actor is always on top of his acting game and always delivers his best. He has now starred in several popular films and also played a prominent role in Netflix's Sacred Games, through which he rose to fame.

Since his Gangs Of Wasseypur days, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come a long way and proved this acting genius. Many of his films have had surprising twists and most of his films are known for keeping you at the edge of your seat. His acting prowess will not only keep you glued to your seats, but also provides a thrilling element that leaves you startled. Some of these movies include Petta, Talaash and Mom. Take a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies that have a surprising twist below.

Petta

This movie is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and stars Rajinikanth, Vijay Senupathi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie tells the story of Kaali, a hostel warden who stands up against some local thugs to save his best friend’s son. Nawaz plays the role of Singaar Singh in the movie and his character is quite intriguing.

Talaash

Talaash, which is directed by Reema Kagti, stars Aamir Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor. The movie tells the story of an Inspector Shekhawat, who loses his son in an accident. The movie is among the biggest hits of Nawaz and tells a shocking story with a frightening element.

Mom

Mom is directed Ravi Udyawar and stars the late actor Sridevi along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie tells the story of a mother who seeks justice for her stepdaughter’s rapists. Nawaz plays the role of a private detective. From his makeover to his acting, Nawazuddin delivers an exceptional performance in the film.

Raman Raghav 2.0

This movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap, who is a frequent collaborator with Nawaz. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and Shobhita Dhulipala. The movie revolves around a serial killer who escapes from the law. However, his life turns around when he meets a police inspector, who he thinks is the same as him.

Kahaani

Kahaani stars Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It tells an intriguing story of a pregnant woman who travels to Kolkata from London to search for her missing husband. The movie also earned a Filmfare Award for Best Director.

