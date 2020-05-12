Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies That Entered 100-crore Club; From 'Petta' To 'Kahaani'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in the film industry. He has become a fan-favourite for portraying over-the-top dramatic role in his hit movies. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most critically acclaimed actors. Here is a list of Nawazuddin’s movies that entered the 100-crore club at the box office.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a 2015 comedy-drama movie helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Salman Khan and Rockline Venkatesh. Bajrangi Bhaijaan features Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles. The plot of Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around the life of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi who is a passionate devotee of Hindu Deity Hanuman. He goes on a journey to drop a six-year-old Pakistan Muslim girl to her hometown without a passport. Bajrangi Bhaijaan reportedly grossed around Rs 626 crores at the box office.

Petta

Petta is a 2019 Tamil action-drama movie helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie was bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Petta stars Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. The plot of Petta revolves around the life of Kaali who works as hostel warden. However, things take an interesting turn when Kaali’s path crosses with a group of dreaded gangsters. The movie Petta reportedly collected around Rs. 200 crores within 23 days of its release.

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox is a 2013 epistolary romantic movie helmed by Ritesh Batra. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banners of DAR motion pictures, UTV Motion Pictures, Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The Lunchbox stars Irrfan Khan, Nawazudddin Siddiqui and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a mistaken delivery in Mumbai’s efficient lunchbox delivery system. It connects a young housewife to an older man and they build a fantasy world together through notes in the lunchbox. The movie grossed around Rs. 100.85 crores at the box office.

Raees

Raees is a 2017 action-crime movie helmed by Rahul Dholakia. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie was based on the life of criminal Abdul Latif. The film collected Rs. 272 crores at the box office.

Kahaani

Kahaani is a 2012 mystery thriller movie helmed and co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie features Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Vidya Bagchi who is pregnant and is also looking for her missing husband in Kolkata. The film grossed Rs. 104 crores at the box office.

