Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte And Many Who Started Small And Made It Big In Bollywood

The Bollywood industry forms a major part of the Indian entertainment industry. Many artists, be it musicians, actors, or dancers, aspire to be seen on the big screen of Bollywood. This holds especially true for theatre actors. Numerous actors start small in this field, but even their small roles leave a big impact on critics and the audience. This leads them to get greater recognition and roles. Here is a list of actors who started their journey from small roles.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the first few names that come to mind when small role artists are concerned. He made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. After that, he appeared in many small roles but only gained recognition in the industry after his role in Peepli Live. Following that, he was seen in many side roles which garnered him a lot of critical acclaims Nawazuddin is well regarded now and has been the star face in movies like Manjhi, Manto, and Thackeray.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is another popular name in the Bollywood industry. She started her career in Bollywood with small roles in movies like Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. She also has been a supporting artist in movies like Badlapur, Manjhi, Pad Man etc. Radhika Apte has always received critical acclaims for her acting skills and their portrayal on-screen. She has been the lead cast in movies like Phobia and Parched.

Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill is another actor who has always been able to leave an impact on the viewers' minds with his small roles. He started his career with a thriller movie, Maachis, and later was seen in movies like Mohabbatein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, etc. Although Jimmy is mostly seen as supporting cast in movies, his strong portrayal of his characters has always garnered him appreciation.

Honourable mentions: Ali Fazal, Swara Bhaskar, Deepak Dobriyal, Richa Chadda, Rahul Bose, Vinay Pathak, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajpal Yadav.

Photo courtesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte Instagram

