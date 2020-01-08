Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Other B-town Actors Who Are Loved By Netflix

Mainstream and Bollywood fans are now consuming the readily available content on OTT and streaming platforms. We take a look at some of the actors who are loved by Netflix and are seen on and off in Netflix original content and are loved by the audience and creators alike. Some of them are major Bollywood celebs.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte was seen in multiple Netflix originals like Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and horror series Ghoul. Radhika Apte is popular for her realistic roles and is one of the few Bollywood celebs who is a favourite on OTT platforms as well. Radhika Apte was also seen in films available in Netflix including AndhaDhun, Bombairiya and more.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games which is a Netflix India original is loved by many fans and critics alike. Saif Ali Khan is becoming one of the few actors in B-town who ventured into digital platforms and emerged successful. Now, fans want more from the actor in terms of web series and OTT content.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has had many successful off-beat roles. One such role that was widely applauded by the audience was Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games. Even though he was a trouble-maker, Gaitonde is definitely one of the best characters on Netflix!

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi features in another Netflix original web-series titled Bard of Blood. The series narrates the story of an ex-spy and how he rescues agents from the Taliban in an unofficial mission. The Jannat actor was last seen in Why Cheat India, which could not perform well at the box office.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin is another actor from mainstream Bollywood who made a successful venture into Netflix. She gave an applaudable performance in Sacred Games 2. Fans of Kalki Koechlin expect her in more Netflix originals.

