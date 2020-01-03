Nawazuddin Siddiqui Played A Cop In Raees; Here Are His Best Moments From The Film

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has created a place for himself in the Hindi film industry. From his small roles in short films to his leading roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and Kick, the actor's journey is truly inspiring. He has broken all stereotypes of a conventional hero. Today, we will tell you how he became the man who shattered the stereotypical image of a Bollywood hero through his niche choices in films and incredible performances. Here are the best scenes from his film Raees. The movie is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language action crime film directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Best moments from the film:

Nawazuddin as a cop finds illegal alcohol in the dry state of Gujarat and destroys the bottles. He does it like a boss by laying all the bottles on the road and rolling a road roller over it. The scene gets more intense as he himself rides the road roller over the bottles.

In this scene, we can see Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaking to SRK. In the conversation, SRK points out that the encounter that Nawazuddin is going to do is not right. He asks Nawaz why he is doing this instead of trusting the system and whether his confidence has reduced. To this, Nawazuddin replies by saying that he has lost trust in both and then proceeds to kill him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s entry in the movie is one of the best scenes. He enters the screen dressed as Michael Jackson on the beats of his hit 1983 song Beat It! He is seen dancing to the beats like a pro just like Michael did. He is seen wearing a black suit, white gloves, and aviators. He also wore a hat and a wig to match his look.

