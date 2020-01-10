Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Moments In 'Manjhi – The Mountain Man'

Known for playing grim and dark roles, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui made her acting debut with the film Sarfarosh in the year 1999. After delivering super hit films like Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Kick, Badlapur, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the actor also made a debut on OTT platform with Sacred Games on Netflix.

Manjhi- The Mountain Man saw one of the best roles of Nawazuddin. The actor essayed the role of Dashrath Manjhi. The film was based on the real-life story of Manjhi whose inspirational story tells that a person can do the hardest work with determination even when resources are scarce.

Here are a few of his best scenes from the film.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Will Not Act In A Rated Movies So That His Daughter Can Watch Them

The love life of Nawaz and Radhika Apte

Dashrath Manjhi (played by Nawaz) was married to Phaguni Devi (Radhika Apte) and was in love with her. However, while crossing a hillock to bring him his lunch, she slips from the hill and gets injured seriously. Because of the lack of medical facilities which were quite away from their place, his wife dies. Manjhi, who is very disturbed by her death, decides to carve a path through the Gehlour hills.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Scenes As Mr Khan From Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani'

Manjhi’s discussion with the reporter Alok Jha

Gaurav Dwivedi's Alok Jha, the journalist who helps Manjhi gain some limelight, is quite the scribe in his kurta-pyjama-glasses-jhola get-up. The discussion between Alok and Manjhi is worth watching. The dialogues between the two show the love of Manjhi for his wife. The dialogue, "Tum Apna Akhbar Kahe Nahin Chap Lete," became much popular after its release.

The end of the movie

As the movie reaches towards the end, Nawaz gets arrested from the forest department. Meanwhile, all the villagers come together to get him out of jail. At first, police does not agree, but later they do release Nawaz. In the end, Nawaz and all other villagers become successful to make the road between the mountain.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Moments As Chand Nawab In Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Played A Cop In Raees; Here Are His Best Moments From The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.