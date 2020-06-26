Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals 'farming Is In His DNA'; Shares Post From His Home-town In UP

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those actors who have actually made it big, coming from the rags. Nawaz has appeared in independent films that gave him and the Indian Cinema recognition internationally. Most of his Independent films have received critical acclaim at International Films Festivals, such as the Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, Busan Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Even after gaining so much fame and success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui still remains true to his roots. He recently shared on his social media that he still finds bliss in his habit of farming. Read ahead to know more-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his natural habitat

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently travelled to his home-town, Bushana, Uttar Pradesh. It seems like Nawazuddin has kept himself busy since the time he got there, but with something other than acting. On June 23, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of himself farming. He captioned the video, “Done for the day !!!”.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, when Nawazuddin was asked about if he still enjoys farming, the actor said that it’s not about ‘feeling good’ or ‘enjoyment’ for him as this has been a habit and a part of his DNA now. His forefathers were into farming and even he did the same initially, for close to 25 years of his life. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that when he moved to Mumbai, it of course came to a halt but whenever he has gone back to his village, he has always indulged in farming. The actor revealed that farming gives him a lot of peace of mind, and plus, it all also comes very naturally to him.

While having the chat, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked if farming keeps him grounded, the actor said that he doesn’t believe that farming keeps him grounded. He said that the reality is that this is him, and that’s what he is. So, no question of farming keeping him rooted or grounded arises. His grandfather, as he has been told, would till the field himself with a wooden plough, tractors, etc. So, he is aware of his past and present as well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in the interview that when he is in Mumbai doing movies and shows, that’s an absolutely different aspect of his life which he also enjoys a lot.

