Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Manjhi: The Mountain Man' Hilarious Memes

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors that India has ever received. He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. Nawaz has appeared in independent films that gave him and the Indian Cinema recognition internationally. Most of his Independent films have received critical acclaim at International Films Festivals, such as the Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, Busan Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

In 2015, Nawazuddin played the lead character in Ketan Mehta’s Manjhi: The Mountain Man. The movie also cast Radhika Apte and Ashutosh Acharya in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a man, who by using only a hammer and a chisel, spent twenty-two years carving a road through a treacherous mountain because of a tragedy that took place in this life, because of the same big mountain. The movie gained critical acclamation, but in this digital world, everything is taken by humour. Here are some of the memes made on the movie, Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Manjhi: The Mountain Man memes

This is a scene where Nawazuddin Siddiqui is fed up with what he was doing and does not know what to do ahead, so he just keeps on breaking the mountain. When asked by a journalist about if he thinks what he is doing is right, she snaps at him, saying that he has no idea about what he is doing and he doesn’t know the answer to this question. The scene was changed into a meme that said that if an engineering student is asked about if what he is doing is right or wrong, he will be equally broken and lost, and would have the same reply.

This is a scene from the movie where Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen challenging the mountain. Talking to the mountain, he says that he would not sit peacefully until he breaks the entire mountain and that the two have a long way to go now. This scene was made into a meme that said these exact same things are what a child says to his newly bought toys.

This scene is also from when Nawazuddin is talking to the mountain. He says that if the mountain thought he left, then it was wrong as he is not going to leave the place until the mountain is completely broken into pieces. Turning this scene into a meme it was said that if a person is happy after a long time, these are the exact same words sadness says to them.

