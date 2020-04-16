When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Expressed Surprised On Raju Hirani's Success - Throwback

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors that India has ever received. He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. Nawaz has appeared in independent films that gave him and the Indian Cinema recognition internationally. Most of his Independent films have received critical acclaim at International Films Festivals, such as the Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, Busan Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. During one of his media interactions, Nawazuddin revealed that he never expected THIS director to become so renowned worldwide. Read ahead to know who he was talking about-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he never expected Rajkumar Hirani to become renowned worldwide

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Rajkumar Hirani said that he never thought Nawazuddin Siddiqui would go on to become such a huge star. In reaction to the statement made by Rajkumar Hirani, Nawazuddin said in another interview that he read the statement made about him by the director in a newspaper. He did a very small role in Munna Bhai MBBS that was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Raju Hirani used to be a very shy person when Siddiqui worked with him, and Nawazuddin also added that he too felt surprised about how Raju has become such a renowned director. Nawazuddin also said that he never expected that Raju would become such a renowned filmmaker, not only in India but all over the world.

Before becoming well-established as an actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appeared in Rajkumar Hirani’s debut directorial Munna Bhai MBBS (2003). Nawaz was featured in a very small role in the film. Rajkumar Hirani later went on to make some huge blockbuster films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and more and became very successful in his career.

