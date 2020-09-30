Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals The Best Compliment That He Has Received From Sudhir Mishra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to entice his fans with the web-film titled 'Serious Men' in collaboration with Netflix, but with a different genre altogether. He will be collaborating with National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra for the same. Recently, the actor revealed the best compliment that he had received from the director while working with him on Serious Men.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Serious Men' Trailer Introduces Netizens To Ambitious Ayyan Mani

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Sudhir Mishra's compliment for him

In a statement released through a press release, the Raat Akeli Hai actor revealed how Sudhir is like a Guru to him. He also mentioned how he has waited for over 20 years to work with the director. Here is what the actor said on the compliment he received from the Hazaron Khwahishein Aise director.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 'Serious Men': Here's Everything You Need To Know

Sudhir sir is like a Guru to me, who I was waiting to work with for 20 years. His excellence and willingness to deliver content basis his vision is one of the qualities I truly appreciate. My experience of working with him has been the best. One day while we were shooting for Serious Men, he made a remark that he often feels in spite of me being a part of the crowd, I never fail to stand out. I feel that this is one of the best compliments I have received throughout my career and I will cherish it for a lifetime

The press release also stated an interesting anecdote from the sets of the movie wherein Sudhir had asked the crew to fetch for Nawazuddin for a scene without realizing that the actor was standing along with the crew only. The Sacred Games actor then went on to deliver a fantastic shot in the first take itself. The Yeh Saali Zindagi director went on to praise the actor by stating that even though he is a part of the commoners, he stands out distinctly because of his craft and expertise.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan' To Have A Digital Release? Read Details

About the movie, Serious Men

Talking about the movie, it is is based on writer-journalist Manu Joseph’s novel of the same name. The movie has Nawazuddin play Ayyan Mani will essay the role of a middle-class man with great dreams to achieve. However, his vision is shown to be the 4G model, which is the fourth-generation model. The trailer also showcases how an underprivileged family carves its way to join the world of the eponymous 'serious men'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.