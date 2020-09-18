Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Serious Men' Trailer Introduces Netizens To Ambitious Ayyan Mani

After Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to entertain the masses with yet another web-film titled 'Serious Men' in collaboration with Netflix, but with a different genre altogether. Nawazuddin will be seen essaying the role of a highly ambitious Ayyan Mani in the Netflix Original, as shown in the trailer of Serious Men which was released on Sept 17. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, the drama film is based on writer-journalist Manu Joseph’s novel of the same name.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Serious Men' trailer out now

On September 17, 2020, Netflix India released the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film Serious Men across social media platforms. Nawazuddin as Ayyan Mani will essay the role of a middle-class man with great dreams to achieve. However, his vision is shown to be the 4G model, i.e. the fourth-generation model. The trailer showcases how an underprivileged family carves its way to join the world of the eponymous 'serious men'.

Recently, director Sudhir recently shed some light on Serious Men and said, "The great thing about Manu Joseph’s novel is that it is funny and wacky, yet deeply emotional. The film charts its own graph for the transformation of the story to another medium, but it still remains an endearing story of a father’s desire to create a bright future for his son". Talking about their collaboration with Netflix, Mishra added, "It is a delight to bring this tale to the world along with a creative partner in Netflix". The Chameli director concluded saying, "The film may be specific in its articulation, but it is very universal at the same time".

Watch the trailer of 'Serious Men' below:

About 'Serious Men'

Harrowed by his underprivileged societal status, an ambitious underachiever Ayyan Mani capitalises on his young son’s newfound fame as a science genius to improve their family’s fortune. However, little does he know that the secret he harbours will end up destroying the very thing he loves the most.

Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Serious Men also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nasser, and Indira Tiwari in the lead roles. Although the film is based on Manu Joseph's novel, its script has been brought to life by the Oh My God! and Angrezi Medium writer Bhavesh Mandalia. The film is jointly produced by Cineraas Entertainment and Bombay Fables and is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 2, 2020.

(With Inputs: PR)

