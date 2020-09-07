Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan' To Have A Digital Release? Read Details

After Ghoomketu and Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan is also set to release on a digital platform. Following the ongoing pandemic, multiple movies have chosen a digital release. Read on to know more.

'Bole Chudiyan' to go for a digital release

There is absolutely no certainty to when the multiplexes will be open to the public again due to which a number of movies were released on digital platforms. Shakuntala Devi, Gulaabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena, Sadak 2 and Khuda Haafiz are few that directly made their way to OTT platforms. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan is another movie on this list.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the movie has been ready with all its editing and other technicalities and is ready to hit screens. Nawazuddin Siddiqui hasn’t been available for comment yet.

More about 'Bole Chudiyaan'

Bole Chudiyan is an upcoming Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directorial. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan also features Tamannaah and Aditya Shrivastava in focal roles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan has another special actor as a part of it's cast - Ranbir Kapoor will narrate the story.

Mouni Roy was cast as the female lead earlier but was eventually taken over by Tamannaah. Bole Chudiyan is bankrolled by and Rajesh Bhatia Kiren Zaveri Bhatia, with its musical score being done by Ram Sampath, Amit Trivedi and Tanishq Bagchi. The movie has Ravi Varman as its cinematographer and it is to be edited by Aarti Bajaj. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan Bole Chudiyan is reported to be shot at Mandawa, Rajasthan.

Nawazuddin on the work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Ghoomketu which was a Zee5 movie and Raat Akeli Hai which was a Netflix release. Ghoomketu was written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and revolves around the life of an aspiring writer who does not have the support of his family.

Ghoomketu decides to disappear and runs away to Mumbai to fulfil his dream, as events follow Ghoomketu only receives refusals for his script and returns back home to his family. Meanwhile, his scrips make their way to Amitabh Bachchan and he uses some lines out of it in his next movie. Siddiqui’s second digital release was Raat Akeli Hai which is a crime-drama.

The Honey Trehan helmed movie revolves around Inspector Jatil Yadav who is positioned to investigate the mysterious death of an elderly – family member with his own gun.

