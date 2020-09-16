Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 'Serious Men': Here's Everything You Need To Know

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men will soon be premiered on digital platform Netflix on October 2, 2020. The Netflix movie is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s novel of the same name. The film has been helmed by Sudhir Mishra, who is known for hit films like Chameli, Calcutta Mail, Main Zinda Hoon, and Inkaar. Here’s everything you should know about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming movie.

Things To Know About Serious Men

Written by Bhavesh Mandalia, the film is based on the 2010 novel of the same name which was written by Manu Joseph. The Nawazuddin starrer is all about an underachiever who tries to make it big in the city of dreams, Mumbai after discovering that his son is a boy-genius.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie will also feature Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Nassar in the lead roles. Shweta Basu Prasad is known for playing prominent roles in Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil films. Some of her most famous movies are Makdee, Iqbal, Raa Raa, and many more. On the other hand, Nassar is a director and singer who predominantly works in the South Indian film industry.

The Netflix original movie is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film is jointly produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment. Moreover, this is the first time that Nawazzuddin Siddiqui and Sudhir Mishra are working together for a movie.

The plot of Serious Men revolves around a cunning slum dweller (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who cons the nation into believing that his not-so-smart 10-year-old son is a genius. He does this only to realise later that the victim of his dangerous game is his own son.

Serious Men marks the third collaboration of Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Netflix. His most famous collaborations with the streaming giant have been Sacred Games and the film, Raat Akeli Hai, both of which garnered him massive critical acclaim.

Nawazuddin’s Serious Men teaser

The teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film Serious Men was released today, on September 16, 2020. In the teaser, one can see the lead actor talking about making his son Aadi a serious man, whom the world doesn’t accept. Take a look at the teaser below.

