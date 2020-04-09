When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Called Shatrughan Sinha His 'inspiration' To Be An Actor

From working in Gangs of Wasseypur to Thackeray, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has seemingly never shied away from taking up different roles and has left the audiences impressed with his performances. The actor also enjoys a good repertoire in Bollywood, as he has given two 200-crore films in his career. Here is a throwback to the times when Nawazuddin revealed that actor Shatrughan Sinha inspired him to be an actor.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photos That Showcase His Bond With Bollywood Colleagues

In an interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his old days and revealed the Shatrughan Sinha was extremely popular in his village, as the locals would copy his signature poses and dialogues quite often. Adding to the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he had watched Shatrughan's Jaggu and has been inspired by the actor ever since. Furthermore, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that his village loved Shatrughan Sinha a lot, and would often watch his movies. The actor also spoke about Dharmendra and revealed that he enjoyed the same fan base in the village. Take a look:

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Not First Choice For 'Te3n'? Read Other Facts About The Film

What's next for Nawazuddin?

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. In his search, he meets some magical and interesting characters who take him through his own journey of self-realisation. Helmed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, Roam Rome Mein also stars Franceso Apolloni and Urbano Barberini in prominent roles.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Replaces Nawazuddin Siddiqui As PokerStars India's Brand Ambassador

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya. Reportedly, the film will release in December 2020.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photos That Showcase His Bond With Bollywood Colleagues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.