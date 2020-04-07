MS Dhoni Replaces Nawazuddin Siddiqui As PokerStars India's Brand Ambassador

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the most influential personalities in India. MS Dhoni has a huge fan following across the country, which makes him an extremely marketable celebrity. All the brands that he is associated with are ruling the market and many of them continue to be interested in retaining him or associating with him. Despite not being active in competitive cricket for almost a year, MS Dhoni continues to make headlines for his business investments and deals.

MS Dhoni appointed as the brand ambassador of PokerStars India

In a recent development, PokerStars India has appointed MS Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. The announcement of the endorsement deal was delayed due to the COVID-19’s impact on the world and postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other sporting events.

The brand took to Twitter where they announced MS Dhoni's arrival. PokerStars India’s motive to bring MS Dhoni on board is aimed at increasing its market share in the industry as the stalwart has a fan following among millions of Indians. Currently, the brand is at rank four for player traffic among poker sites.

We welcome Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni to join India’s home of online poker. 😎 pic.twitter.com/KxEhtox2hX — PokerStars India (@PokerStarsIN) April 2, 2020

Prior to MS Dhoni's appointment, popular Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the brand ambassador of the company. Muskan Sethi and Sharad Rao are the other ambassadors of PokerStars India, while Aditya Agarwal quit the brand in December 2019. MS Dhoni got associated with the gaming industry when he was signed up as the brand ambassador of the fantasy sports platform Dream11 in March 2018.

Besides signing MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador, PokerStars also earlier signed an associate sponsorship deal with Big Boss Season 13 in its attempt to reach the mass market.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player until the start of 2020. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET INSTAGRAM