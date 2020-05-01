Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' Was Initially Offered To Irrfan Khan? Know More Facts

Thackeray based on the real-life of political leader Bal Thackeray hit the silver screens in 2019. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in the lead was directed by popular Marathi-language director Abhijit Phanse. Reports suggest that the makers were keen on singing Irrfan Khan for the titular role initially. However, due to Irrfan's tight schedule, the role went to Nawazuddin, who impressed the critics and audience with his acting skills. Here are some interesting trivia about the biopic.

Thackeray trivia:

Reports claim that Mirzapur fame Rasika Duggal was the initial choice for the role of Meena Tai Thackeray. However, since Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal played husband and wife in Nandita Das' Manto, the makers decided to get a fresh pair. Hence, the makers signed Amrita Rao for the part.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly used to take hours to get ready due to the prosthetics. According to a media report, the makers of the film gave Nawaz the spectacles of Bal Thackeray to get the perfect look.

Thackeray was released two days after Bal Thackeray's 93rd birth anniversary.

Reports reveal that popular Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar has dubbed for Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the Marathi version of the film.

Thackeray marked the Hindi-language directorial debut of Abhijit Phanse. He had previously directed Marathi movie, Rege.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, among others, is slated to hit the marquee soon. The movie is touted to be a psychological-drama film. Besides the upcoming, Nawaz has his hands full with multiple other movies.

