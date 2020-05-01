Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' Was Initially Offered To Irrfan Khan? Know More Facts

Quick links:
Thackeray based on the real-life of political leader Bal Thackeray hit the silver screens in 2019. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in the lead was directed by popular Marathi-language director Abhijit Phanse. Reports suggest that the makers were keen on singing Irrfan Khan for the titular role initially. However, due to Irrfan's tight schedule, the role went to Nawazuddin, who impressed the critics and audience with his acting skills. Here are some interesting trivia about the biopic.
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Meme Templates Make Hilarious Work From Home Memes
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Sacred Games' Character Trivia That Fans Need To Know
Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed That A Scene From 'GOW' Was Inspired By His Real Life
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui In 'Roam Rome Mein': What To Expect From His Next With Tannishtha
On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, among others, is slated to hit the marquee soon. The movie is touted to be a psychological-drama film. Besides the upcoming, Nawaz has his hands full with multiple other movies.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.