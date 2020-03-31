When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lauded 'Talaash' Co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan

From Sacred Games to Black Friday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has delivered a wide range of successful films in his career and has garnered immense appreciation for the same. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Talaash stands out, as the actor became a household name in the film industry post its success. Here is a throwback to the time, when Nawazuddin spoke about his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. Here are the details:

Nawazuddin speaks about Kareena Kapoor Khan

The makers of the film Talaash had released a making video of the much-loved song, Muskaan Jhooti Hai, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan. Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sensuous number in the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui remarked that he thoroughly enjoyed her performance. Adding to the same, the actor stated that he had never seen a Cabaret dance form in his life and this was his first time. Furthermore, Nawazuddin Siddiqui added that he enjoys watching Kareena Kapoor Khan perform onscreen. Take a look at the video:

The actor will be next seen with Tannishtha Chatterjee in the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. In his search, he meets some magical and interesting characters who take him through his own journey of self-realisation. Helmed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, Roam Rome Mein also stars Franceso Apolloni and Urbano Barberini in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya that stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

