Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan' Completes Its Editing, Says Director Shamas Nawab

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor where he was seen in a different role than he usually does. Now he will be seen in the film Bole Chudiyan which has completed its post-production. This news came out recently after the director of the film Shamas Nawab Siddiqui took to his Twitter and expressed that the film has completed its post-production work.

Shamas Nawab Siddiqui is the brother of Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. One of his short films was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. This is his first feature-length production.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan completes its editing

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui in this time of lockdown was busy with the post-production work of his feature debut Bole Chudiyan. In this film, we will be seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leading roles. The director of the film took to his Twitter and shared a picture of the film's editor Praveen Kathikuloth.

In the tweet, the director called him a magical editor. He also revealed how the editing of the film is complete. It was reported that due to the ongoing lockdown, Shamas used to give his feedback to the editor over video calls. He also added that it used to take 3-4 hours to do so. Take a look at the tweet here.

Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film's cast also includes Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. The makers of the film had recently released a teaser of the film.

In this teaser, Nawzuddin Siddiqui was seen rapping and the video even went viral on the social media. Another behind-the-scenes video from the sets was released some time ago. In this, both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen romancing as they go on a date in a song sequence by the pool. Bole Chudiyan is a romantic-social drama produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatiaa of Woodpecker Movies.

