Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan' Also Get An Online Release Like 'Ghoomketu'?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan may also get an online release according to a news portal. Just days ago, the makers of Ghoomketu announced the online release of their film. This has caused the makers of Bole Chudiyan too to go ahead with negotiation for an online release of their film.

Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan' also get online release like 'Ghoomketu'?

According to a news portal, Rajesh Bhatia, the co-producer of the film Bole Chudiyan, has confirmed that the makers are in talks about releasing their film online. The producer mentioned that they are open to the idea of an online release and are currently in negotiations. Further on, Rajesh spoke about the film Bole Chudiyan and mentioned that he feels a film being available in 200 countries is an amazing deal and is something worth the money. However, Rajesh mentioned that having said that, he needs to consider certain obligations made onto their investors as well and hence they need to generate enough revenue to meet the necessary demands. Therefore, in conclusion, the producer mentioned that his team is currently in talks with multiple online platforms and will soon select the best one to release Bole Chudiyan.

Due to the growth rate in the Coronavirus cases, several theatres and cinema halls remain closed. Hence many films date have been pushed forward and releases have been halted. In such a situation, many filmmakers have resorted to releasing their films online on OTT platforms. Films like Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and Ghoomketu are confirmed to get an online release. Several films from the south too are expected to release online in this period.

The film Bole Chudiyan is one of the most anticipated films of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The fans of the actor were delighted upon finding out that Tamannaah Bhatia too will be playing an important role in the film opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Besides them, the primary cast of the film also includes Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav and Aditya Srivastava. The film Bole Chudiyan is expected to be a romantic social drama film that has been produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatia. The film is directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

