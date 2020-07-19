Nawazuddin Siddiqui's List Of Films Where His Co-star Bankrolled The Movie

Nawaazuddin Siddiqui is an actor par excellence. The way he portrays fictional or real-life characters on the silver-screen is simply surreal. From late Sridevi to Salman Khan, the stellar actor has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in the Entertainment Industry.

Coming to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor has also featured in a couple of films where his fellow actor was also the investor of the movie. Here is the list of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies and the name of his co-stars who also produced the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's List of Movies where his Co-star was the Producer

Bajrangi Bhaijaan-Salman Khan

In the year 2015, Nawaz collaborated with Salman Khan and Kabir Khan for the first time for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman Khan, who played the male lead in the movie, also produced Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on the other hand, played a supporting role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, who keeps the audience hooked till the very end.

Nawaz played a kind-hearted Pakistani journalist in the Salman Khan movie, and his stupendous performance in the film won him several accolades. Bajrangi Bhaijaan minted a whopping estimated ₹969 crores at the box-office and broke all records.Bajrangi Bhaijaan was made on a budget of ₹90 crores. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female lead in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Raees-Shahrukh Khan

Next movie in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui's co-star himself was the investor of the film, is Raees. Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment bankrolled Raees. Nawazuddin essayed the role of an honest cop in the 2017 action-thriller, which pretty fared well at the box-office window.

Raees is a story about a smart Muslim guy, who hails from Gujarat, and runs an illegal business of alcohol trade in the state. The film keeps you hooked until the end, the banter between Nawaz and SRK's characters in Raees is the highlight of the movie. Rahul Dholakia directed Raees, and it made over ₹ 880.9 crores at the BO.

Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow-Jackky Bhagnani

Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow is one of Siddiqui's most underrated films ever. Backed by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, the film is based on the future. Jackky Bhagnani played the lead role in Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow. Nawaz essayed a strong supporting character in the movie.

Ramiz Ilham Khan and Maitrey Bajpai co-directed Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow, a story about oxygen industries in 20167, and the immense existence of Carbon in the environment. Prachi Desai is also a part of the Sci-fi drama film.

