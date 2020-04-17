Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Memorable Performances As A Cop Or Detective; See List Here

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He has inspired many with his journey to becoming an actor and breaking all stereotypes of a conventional hero. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has churned out Bollywood cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Badlapur, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Paan Singh Tomar, and many more.

The Scared Games actor has portrayed a wide range of roles and characters, from being a gangster to appearing in biopics. With that said now, check out some of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies where he was seen playing a cop or a detective:

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Played A Cop In Raees; Here Are His Best Moments From The Film

Raees

Raees is partly based on a real-life event. The action-crime drama film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. In Raees, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop from Gujurat who tries to catch Shah Rukh Khan, who is an illegal alcohol dealer.

Also Read | When Sridevi Sang Praises Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Called Him 'a Gifted Actor'

Kahaani

Kahaani is a murder mystery thriller starring Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searchingfor her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja. The role of an IB officer, named Mr. Khan, is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The drama flick, which released in the year 2012, is co-written, co-produced and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Post Kahaani's release, critics praised the screenplay, the cinematography and the performances of the lead actors.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls days he went without food and money: 'Survived on Parle G'

Mom

The drama flick Mom stars Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddique, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, and many more. The film narrates the tale of a mother who seeks revenge from the men who raped her stepdaughter. Mom is directed by Ravi Udyawar and was one of actor Sridevi's last Bollywood films. The film also stars Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui in supporting role.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's BTS and stills from 'Photograph' that you must have a look, see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.