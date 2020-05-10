Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Petta', 'Munna Michael', And Other Films Where He Played A Gangster

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his acting debut with a small role in Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah starrer Sarfarosh (1999). Soon after, the Sacred Games actor did a slew of movies where he played small roles. It was Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani (2012), and Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) that brought him to the limelight. Thereafter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been part of an array of movies; all of which helped him make a place for himself in Bollywood. Here are a few movies where Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a gangster.

Movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui where he played a gangster

Monsoon Shootout (2017)

The movie, starring Vijay Verma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Geetanjali Thappa, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a police officer who, in a moment of reckoning, has to decide whether to shoot a suspect or not. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Verma starrer was screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. The movie had Nawazuddin Siddiqui essaying the role of a suspect, whose identity is kept in ambush throughout the film.

Munna Michael (2017)

The movie, Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Niddhi Agerwal in the lead, narrates the tale of a dancer who teaches dance to a gangster to woo a girl. The Sabbir Khan directorial released to mostly negative reviews. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal as Balli was appreciated, especially his dancing skill.

Petta (2019)

The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Simran, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who avenges the death of his family from a gangster. Petta directed by Karthik Subbaraj was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. Meanwhile, Petta also marked the Tamil-language debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Besides the abovementioned films, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played a gangster in Netflix's popular series Sacred Games. The series, starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead, narrates the tale of a police officer and a gangster who try their tooth and nail to protect Mumbai from the hands of a godman. Sacred Games was one of the first Indian series to be produced by Netflix, and it garnered much attention for its riveting narrative.



