Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies That Fell Prey To Piracy & Were Leaked Before Release

Be it his skillful portrayal of a Mumbai-based gangster Ganesh Gaithonde in the wildly successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or nuanced performance of a sadistic in Anurag Kashyap’s much-acclaimed film, Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters and has left the audiences impressed with his performances. However, just like many other Bollywood superstars, there are many movies of the actor which have fallen prey to piracy. Here are some of Nawazuddin’s movies that were leaked before its official release date.

Thackeray

Thackeray is a political drama biopic made on the life of the late Indian politician, Shri Balasaheb Thackeray. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao and Radha Sagar in the leading roles, the story of the movie revolved around the life of the late politician, his decisions and his exponential rise to fame. Even though Thackeray fell prey to piracy and was leaked online, the film achieved success at the box office and garnered appreciation from critics. Take a look:

Motichoor Chanknachoor

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the leading roles, the film managed to receive average reviews from the cine-goers. Helmed by Debamitra Biswal, Motichoor Chanknachoor follows a hilarious story of a 36-year-old jobless man, Pushpender, who tries to find a wife in Anita, his friend. Since Motichoor Chanknachoor was leaked online before its release, the movie failed to perform at the box office. Take a look:

Manjhi- The Mountain man

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the leading roles, Manjhi- The Mountain Man follows the story of a man, who uses only a hammer and a chisel, to carve a road through a treacherous mountain. Helmed by Ketan Mehta, Manjhi- The Mountain Man had fallen prey to the piracy. Take a look:

What's next for Nawazuddin?

The actor will be next seen with Tannishtha Chatterjee in the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. Take a look:

