Throwback Tuesday: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed Advice His Teacher Gave Him

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always managed to attract the attention of the audience with his compelling performance. The way he gets into the skin of the character and catches the mannerism and accent, many critics praise his performance. But during the promotional event of his last release, Motichoor Chaknachoor, the actor revealed the advice that his teacher gave him when he was taking the train to step into the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Interestingly, talking about his experience in trying his hand in comedy, the Raees actor said that shooting Motichoor Chaknachoor was easy and fun for him because of his past experiences. In the interaction, Nawaz also revealed the advice his acting teacher gave him when he decided to come to Mumbai. He said that his teacher suggested him to not take any comedy project. His teacher asked him to sign some serious projects and explore the shades of dark characters.

On the other side, later in the interview, while explaining the reason for his teacher's advice, the Sacred Games actor remembered his early days when he worked in theatre. He said that he often participated in comedy plays in Delhi. Later on, he said that he has done around 100 comedy plays.

What is next in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's kitty?

Talking about the professional front of the Photograph actor, he has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty. He was last seen playing a guest appearance in Sajid Nadiadwala's multi-starrer comedy flick Housefull 4. He will soon collaborate with his brother for a romantic film, titled Bole Chudiyan. Apart from this, in 2019, he announced another romantic project Roam Rome Mein.

