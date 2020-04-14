When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talked About The Most Challenging Roles Of His Acting Career

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a media interview, revealed that Thackeray and Raman Raghav 2.0 were the most challenging roles of his acting career. In the interview, he talked more about Thackeray and revealed that he was worried while playing the role of Bal Thackeray in the 2019 film. However, it was director Abhijit Panse, who motivated him and helped him get into the skin of the character. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also revealed that it was difficult to portray the role of Bal Thackeray on screen, especially because his speeches were polarising and controversial.

Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in the lead, narrates the rise of the political leader Bal Thackeray. The movie marked the Bollywood directorial debut of acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Abhijit Panse. Thackeray, released in 2019, opened to positive reviews and reportedly earned Rs. 11 crore in its first weekend at the box office.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy. Thereafter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in an array of films. He has Nikhil Allug's The Maya Tape and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, among others.

