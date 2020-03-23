The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Debuted As A Singer With A Song In 'Manto'? Know Details

Bollywood News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his singing debut with a song from Nandita Das directorial 'Manto'. Here is all you need to know about the song and much more. Read on.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who impressed the critics with his portrayal as the writer and activist Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das directorial Manto, also made his singing debut with a song from the acclaimed film. Manto was a biopic of writer Saadat Hasan Manto featuring Nawazuddin alonsgide Rasika Duggal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Nawazuddin's singing debut, which he made with the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Meets His Russian Drama Teacher After 23 Years; See Picture

Nawazuddin Siddique's singing debut 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mouthed some verses of Saadat Hasan Manto's poem for a song composed by rapper Raftaar. The song, titled Mantoiyat, was reportedly composed and created as a promotional song. Raftaar's composition that talked about sexual harassment, slut-shaming, corruption, politics, freedom of expression, and others was a big hit crossing 39 million views on Youtube

Also Read | Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Have A Fallout With His Brother Shamas? Here's What We Know

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan, Akshay's Rags To Riches Story Is An Inspiration To Many

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be rapping for a song in his upcoming movie Bole Chudiya. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas Nawaz Siddiqui. Bole Chudiya is progressing its shoot, and will reportedly hit the marquee in 2020. 

Tamannaah Bhatia with Bole Chudiya director Shamas Nawaz Siddiqui: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shamas Nawab (@shamasnawabsiddiqui) on

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photos That Showcase His Journey In Bollywood - Then And Now

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, among others, is slated to hit the marquee soon. The movie is touted to be a psychological-drama film. Besides the upcomer, Nawaz has his hands full with multiple movies. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Janta Curfew
JANTA CURFEW: LEADERS REJOICE AT 5
Coronavirus
COVID19: KHAN REFUSES PAK LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
PILOT LEAPS OUT OF COCKPIT
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Sachin Tendulkar
TENDULKAR HAILS PEOPLE'S EFFORTS
Varun Dhawan
BOLLYWOOD STARS AT 5 PM FOR 5 MINS