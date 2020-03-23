Nawazuddin Siddiqui Debuted As A Singer With A Song In 'Manto'? Know Details

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who impressed the critics with his portrayal as the writer and activist Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das directorial Manto, also made his singing debut with a song from the acclaimed film. Manto was a biopic of writer Saadat Hasan Manto featuring Nawazuddin alonsgide Rasika Duggal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Nawazuddin's singing debut, which he made with the film.

Nawazuddin Siddique's singing debut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mouthed some verses of Saadat Hasan Manto's poem for a song composed by rapper Raftaar. The song, titled Mantoiyat, was reportedly composed and created as a promotional song. Raftaar's composition that talked about sexual harassment, slut-shaming, corruption, politics, freedom of expression, and others was a big hit crossing 39 million views on Youtube.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be rapping for a song in his upcoming movie Bole Chudiya. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas Nawaz Siddiqui. Bole Chudiya is progressing its shoot, and will reportedly hit the marquee in 2020.

Tamannaah Bhatia with Bole Chudiya director Shamas Nawaz Siddiqui:

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, among others, is slated to hit the marquee soon. The movie is touted to be a psychological-drama film. Besides the upcomer, Nawaz has his hands full with multiple movies.

