Nawazuddin Siddiqui Meets His Russian Drama Teacher After 23 Years; See Picture

The man who was once a stage actor has now turned to be one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry; this is none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is known for the varied array of roles he plays. He is an example of exceptional talent and has set standards with his roles that not all can attain.

Nawazuddin has been seen in movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 & 2, and series like Sacred Games. He reportedly credits his acting to the many teachers he has had over the years, and recently, he met one of his teachers after a span of 23 years. Here is all you should know about Nawazuddin’s teacher and their meeting.

Read Also| Times Richa Chadha And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Worked Together In Various Movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets his Russian drama teacher Valentin Teplyakov:

The man who introduced me to Method Acting, Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow.

I acted in his play IVANOV (Anton Chekhov) in 1996, which changed me as an actor.

Honoured to meet you after so long ❤ pic.twitter.com/0FqWa6uB3R — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 13, 2020

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with his Russian drama teacher Valentin Teplyakov. It was reported that Nawaz’s teacher Valentin Teplyakov was in Mumbai for an acting training session and he tracked down Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

It was also reported that the duo spent over five hours together where they discussed acting. In his Twitter post, the actor talks about how 23 years ago Mr Valentin Teplyakov nurtured him to be a better performer. Nawazuddin also expressed his gratitude by telling how honoured he was after meeting his teacher.

Read Also| Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets A Warm Welcome In Anini As He Graces REH Festival, See Pics

On the professional front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Athiya Shetty. Apart from this, Nawazuddin also won a Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival in 2019. He won the award for his excellence in cinema the prestigious The Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award. He currently has about eight films under his belt. To name a few, he will be seen in The Serious Men, Raat Akeli Hai, and No Man’s Land.

Read Also| Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte And Many Who Started Small And Made It Big In Bollywood

Read Also| Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Other B-town Actors Who Are Loved By Netflix

(Image courtesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.