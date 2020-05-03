Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Not The First Choice For 'Thackeray'? Read Facts About The Film

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in the leading roles, Thackeray follows the journey of politician Bal Thackeray. Directed and written by Abhijeet Panse, the film also stars actors like Sanjay Narvekar, Prakash Belawadi and Radha Sagar in prominent roles. Here are a few facts about the film you probably had no idea about.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray facts

Amitabh Bachchan, who launched the teaser of the film in December 2017, shared a great bond with Balasaheb Thackeray and son Udhav Thackeray in real life

Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar had dubbed for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s role in the Marathi version of the film.

In the film's premiere director Abhijit Phanse reportedly walked out of the theatre with his family before the screening. Abhijit Panse reached late at the venue and couldn't get the front row seats and thus, his family were upset with this and were offered back row seats. However, Abhijit Panse claimed that as he reached late there were no seats and it was no point in waiting hence decided to walk out.

The film has been produced and written by journalist and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

As per reports, Rasika Duggal was the first choice for Amrita Rao's role and was paired with Nawaazuddin Siddiqui in Manto, which released in 2018. However, the makers decided to get a fresh pair.

Reportedly, Irrfan Khan was the very first choice but due to his unavailability, Nawaazuddin Siddiqui was finalised.

As per reports, Raj Thackeray, MNS chief, was very upset with the incident of Abhijit Phanse during the film's premiere, as he felt he was left out from the film and he also belonged to his party.

The film marks Sanjay Narvekar's comeback in Hindi films almost 10 years after he was last seen in De Taali.

Nawazuddin faced a lot of flak from netizens, including his Gangs Of Wasseypur co-star Richa Chadha who called him "bipolar" for taking on the role.

