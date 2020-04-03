Nawazuddin Siddiqui Did 'Kick' To Uplift His Market Value? Read More Facts About The Film

Starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles, Kick follows the story of Devi Lal Singh, who is a typical youth with an anomalous standard of living and tries to find pleasure in whatever he does. The film gets further interesting as Devi Lal eventually becomes a thief and dons a new name, Devil. Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick also stars actors like Randeep Hooda, Mithun and Archana Puran Singh. Here are a few facts about the film you probably had no idea about

'Kick' trivia

As seen in the film, Salman Khan is seen dancing to the Divya Bharti’s song Saat Samundar Par. Divya Bharti was the first wife of the film's director, Sajid Nadiadwala.

Nawzuddin Siddiqui stated in an interview that he did this film to uplift his market value so that his small films will do better. Nawazuddin Siddiqui got praised for his performance in the film.

The filming of the bus chase scene in the movie actually commenced at Glasgow, Scotland continued in London and finally ended in Warsaw, Poland.

If the reports are to be believed, Kick is the first film in which Jacqueline Fernandes dubbed her own lines.

Reportedly, the film was initially supposed to be the Hindi debut of Ravi Teja, who had played the lead in the Telugu version.

Kick marks Salman khan's first film to enter the 200cr club.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were both offered the lead role before Salman Khan but both declined due to lack of dates.

Apart from Ileana D'Cruz, who worked in the original 2009 film of the same name, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, and Angela Jonsson were reportedly considered for the female lead.

Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez started learning the Urdu language specifically for the film with a coach who was hired by Khan.

