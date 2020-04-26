Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Transformation Pics That Talk A Lot About His Glorious Journey

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the few stars, who have managed to make a name in the industry with his unconventional roles and content-driven movies. Nawazuddin Siddiqui started his career by being a sideline in several movies. From Sarfarosh to Munna Bhai MBBS, the actor managed to appear on-screen with small roles. However, sooner his stars were in his favour and he was featured in Gangs of Wasseypur. He received a major breakthrough with the movie and later managed to create a big name in the industry with several commercial successes in Bollywood.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut in the year 1999, with a small role in the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. He then appeared in Ram Gopal Varma's Shool (1999), Jungle (2000); and Rajkumar Hirani's Munnabhai MBBS (2003). After moving to Mumbai he tried to get work in television serials but did not achieve much success.

He then did a short film, The Bypass in 2003, where he appeared with Irrfan Khan. Anurag Kashyap's gangster epic Gangs of Wasseypur gave him major recognition. He was later known for movies like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Manjhi-The Mountain Man.

In Nawazuddin Siddiqui's recent years in Bollywood, he has been widely known for his performance in the Netflix original, Sacred Games. The actor was last featured in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Athiya Shetty. The actor has got several projects in his kitty for the year 2020 and 2021, this includes Roam Rome Mein alongside Tannishtha.

