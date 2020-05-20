Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Accuses Actor's Family Of Domestic Violence; Details

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui recently sent a legal notice to the actor seeking a divorce and putting an end to their 10-year long marriage. Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer, Abhay Sahai has also revealed about the notice in an interview with a publication wherein he mentioned that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been sent the legal notice on May 7, 2020, through an e-mail as well as through WhatsApp. The actor is expected to respond to the notice within a period of 15 days. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, who is also seeking the sole custody of their two children, also made some shocking allegations on Nawazuddin Siddiqui wherein she accused him of neglecting their children.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui accused him of neglecting their kids

Aaliya Siddiqui revealed in an interview with a publication that Nawazuddin Siddiqui does not care about his kids. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife further added that the actor has not met his kids for months. She added that even though Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become a successful actor, he does not respect his wife or kids and is not a good person.

She also said that their kids do not even remember the last time that Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited them. She further revealed that it has been 3 to 4 months that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has visited their children so even they have forgotten about him and do not ask for him anymore.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has sought divorce from him. Aaliya has also informed that she will be henceforth using her maiden name Anjana Kishore Pandey.

Anjana says that problems cropped up soon after their marriage. She is seeking sole custody for her two children pic.twitter.com/YRnHRmibA0 — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) May 19, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya also added that she is now seeking the sole custody of their two kids. Aaliya also made some shocking allegations of trouble escalating in their marriage due to the Sacred Games' actor's family. She said that the actor never raised his hand on her but their constant arguments and shoutings had become unbearable.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife accused the actors' brother of hitting her

Aaliya also accused the Manto actor's family of physically and mentally torturing her. She accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother of hitting her. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife went on to say how the actor's mother, brothers, and sisters-in-law were staying with them in Mumbai.

She added how she has been bearing a lot of atrocities from Nawazuddin's family for a very long time now. Aaliya also revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first wife had also left him for the same reason. She added that there is a pattern of domestic violence in the actor's family.

She also went on to say that the wives of the family have till now registered seven legal cases against them and there have been four divorces in the family, theirs being the fifth one. She also said that her sister has been her constant support during this tumultuous time.

