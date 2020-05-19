Who Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui? Here's All You Need To Know

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has sent a legal notice demanding a divorce from the actor. Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyers have revealed a few details on the grounds of which Aaliya is seeking a divorce. Read on to know more about Nawzuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya - Relationship timeline

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya dated each other before parting ways. Their relationship was fuelled with constant arguments and quarrels, according to a news portal. The couple broke up due to this back and forth and hence Nawazuddin Siddiqui married Sheeba, who was a girl chosen by his mother. Things were decent between the two until some personal problems began to arise after a few months. Eventually, the couple filed for a divorce. Sheeba had reportedly accused Nawazuddin's family of torturing her.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has Been Put Under Home Quarantine With His Family Till May 25

Later on, Aaliya Siddiqui came back into his life. They both agreed for marriage and went through with this decision of theirs. It was during the ceremony that she changed her name from Anjana to Aaliya. The couple faced quite a bunch of troubles during their decade long marriage. However, Aaliya often supported and stood by Nawazuddin Siddiqui during the tough times. However, now Aaliya has filed for a divorce and therefore intends to break all ties, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Had Once Upset Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan? Know Why

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya began dating in 2004 and got married in 2009. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has now changed her name back to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya are parents to nine-year-old daughter Shaura and five-year-old son Yaani. Prior to this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was married to Sheeba and they separated within six months of their marriage.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Travels To Budhana To Look After Mother After Sister's Demise

Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been married for more than a decade; however, things haven’t gone well for some years. According to a news portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has claimed that in the past few years, things haven’t gone well with her and she has been facing many issues in terms of her marriage. The advocates who are representing her side of the case mentioned that the legal notice which has been sent to Nawazuddin Siddiqui is 22 pages long.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Dialogues That Turned Into Hilarious Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.