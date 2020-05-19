Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife, Aaliya’s Lawyer Shares Details About Her Hardships

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui sent a legal notice to the actor recently seeking a divorce and putting an end to their 10-year long married life. Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer, Abhay Sahai has also revealed about the notice in an interview with a publication wherein he said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been sent the legal notice on May 7, 2020, through an e-mail as well as through WhatsApp and the actor is expected to respond to the notice within a period of 15 days. The lawyer also spoke to the publication about the hardships, Aaliya Siddiqui went through as a mother.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya'a lawyer opened up about her difficulties as a single mother

The lawyer said that Aaliya suffered a lot while being married to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He added that Aaliya is facing a lot of hardships in bringing up her and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's children single-handedly. He added that without a father figure who acts as the main pillar of support for the family,

Aaliya has faced a lot of trouble to raise her kids. He also revealed that Aaliya has decided to take a legal course of action for seeking a divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui despite the lockdown. He also explained her actions saying that things had been going downhill in her marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and that things could not wait despite the ongoing lockdown.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has sought divorce from him. Aaliya has also informed that she will be henceforth using her maiden name Anjana Kishore Pandey.

Anjana says that problems cropped up soon after their marriage. She is seeking sole custody for her two children pic.twitter.com/YRnHRmibA0 — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) May 19, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife revealed that there are no chances of reconciliation in the marriage

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife had also revealed in an earlier interview with an online portal that she has gone back to using her maiden name, Anjana Kishore Pandey. She had further stated that she decided this because she does not want to be reminded that she is using someone's identity for her own benefit. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife had further revealed that she wants to go with the flow but that she is pretty sure that she does not want this marriage anymore. She also added that there are no chances of reconciliation with the Manto actor.

Nawazuddin's wife is reportedly also seeking the custody of their two kids who are also staying with her currently. In the earlier interview with the portal, Aaliya had also hinted that Nawazuddin's brother Shamas also posed a problem in their marriage. She had also stated that there are some pretty serious allegations in the notice which she cannot disclose as they are extremely sensitive. She went on to say that things will start surfacing themself once the matter will be taken to court.

