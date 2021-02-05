NCB arrests celebrity manager, UK national as Sushant Singh Rajput's friend is questioned

Investigating the Bollywood-linked drugs case in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons, officials informed on Friday. This includes a celebrity manager, a British national and the brother of an alleged drug supplier. The arrests came days after the late actor's friend was arrested and grilled by the investigating authorities.

NCB makes arrests in Bollywood drugs case

As per PTI, celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala, UK national Karan Sajnani, and a person named Jagtap Singh Anand were taken into custody by the NCB.

Celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani accused in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput, have been arrested: Narcotics Control Bureau — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

Furniturewala and Sajnani had previously been arrested by the NCB in a separate case in January, after a raid was carried out in properties linked to them in Bandra and Khar in January. The officials had then seized contraband worth 200 kg that consisted of imported strains of ganja like OG Kush and curated marijuana, officials informed. The NCB informed that they were sourced from local areas, as well as from abroad.

Their interrogation had also led to the arrest of co-owner of the famous 'Mucchad Paanwala' shop. Jagtap Singh Anand is the brother of Karamjeet Singh Anand, who is reported to be an alleged drugs supplier. Karamjeet Singh Anand had been nabbed in September.

The trio’s names emerged during the questioning of Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rishikesh Pawar, who was nabbed by the agency on Tuesday.

The NCB shared that further investigation was underway.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had registered the drugs case in the aftermath of Sushant’s death when the alleged involvement of the accused like Rhea Chakraborty emerged. The agnecy arrested Rhea Chakraborty and many of Sushant’s staff, but they are currently out on bail. Many other well-known celebrities were then questioned, and some even arrested.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the death of Sushant that took place on June 14 last year. Amid displeasure from his fans on the lack of updates in the case, the CBI responded to a letter from BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy seeking an update of the investigation. The CBI answered that the probe, with consideration to all possible angles, was underway.

