Amit Sadh's reveals his favourite Sushant Singh Rajput film, says SSR 'will be remembered'

Sushant Singh Rajput had been one of the stars of the film industry, who had made it big without a godfather. His journey in Bollywood had started with two actors, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che, who also went on to do multiple ventures like SSR. The duo has been sharing their thoughts on their co-star since his untimely demise, as they continued to be posed questions on their memories of the late actor.

Amit Sadh’s favourite Sushant Singh Rajput movie

Amit Sadh recently held a chat session with his fans on Twitter, ‘Fridays with Amit’, where he answered numerous questions about his personal and professional life.

One of the questions to him was on his ‘favourite SSR film’ apart from their movie Kai Po Che. Unlike some of SSR's more popular films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story or Chhichhore, the Sultan star named Sonchiriya. Amit stated that he loved Sushant in that movie.

Sonchiriya had been one of SSR's last few films, and the movie had received critical acclaim for the makers as well as Sushant. Directed by Udta Punjab fame Abhishek Chaubey, Sushant had played the role of a dacoit in the movie.

Amit continued, that Sushant ‘will always be remembered’ as he concluded his message with ‘Rest in Peace.’

I loved him in Sonchiriya. He will always be remembered. #RIP https://t.co/rqkqGC9FqF — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) January 29, 2021

Amit had got emotional upon hearing the news of Sushant’s death on June 14. He had then written, "I am sorry... I did not come to rescue you... will regret all my life for not reaching out!".

His note continued, "Right now very sad but will cherish the time we shared filming Kai po che... Rest in peace bhai", along with the hashtag '#iambroken."

Sushant and Amit had played the role of two friends in the backdrop of various conficts in the movie Kai Po Che, which turned out to be a launchpad in their careers. The movie had been based on Chetan Bhagat's 3 Mistakes of My Life and went on earn over Rs 50 crore at the box office. Another reference to Kai Po Che, had been when Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had used the song to convey greetings on the kite-flying festival Makar Sankranti.

