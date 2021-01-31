Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Shot In Bihar By Bike-borne Assailants; Two Hurt In Firing

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Rajkumar Singh was shot at in Bihar on Saturday. He was hospitalised due to the bullet injury, but is stable at the moment. Singh was attacked by miscreants on his way to his bike showroom, and his companion is critical.

Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s cousin attacked

As per reports, Rajkumar Singh was on his way to his Yamaha motorcycles showroom in Bihar’s Saharsa at 11.30 am, when the incident took place. Three people on a bike fired at Singh and his friend Ali Hasan after overtaking their car.

Numerous rounds were fired and the duo tried their best to duck the bullets. As per reports, Rajkumar Singh suffered injuries in his leg as multiple rounds were filed, while his companion was critical after bullets hit his waist.

Sushant’s cousin registered his statement with the police from the hospital bed. The police informed that the treatment was underway and investigation into the incident was going on.

A Twitter user shared that the case was being handled by I/C, Baijnathpur. SDPO Santosh Kumar is overseeing the investigating into the case. He shared that DGP, Bihar Police, Shri SK Singhal was also apprised of the situation.

